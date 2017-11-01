Woman shot in Renton movie theater files lawsuit

SEATTLE — A woman who was shot in a suburban Seattle movie theater last year is suing the gunman.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday in King County Superior Court claims Dane Gallion “was negligent in many respects” when he shot Michelle Mallari inside the Renton theater.

Gallion told police he dropped his gun and it went off Jan. 21, 2016, during a showing of “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi.” Documents say a Mallari’s collar bone was shattered by a bullet.

Gallion pleaded guilty to assault in September 2016 and was released from jail in July.

The lawsuit claims Mallari continues to suffer permanent and painful injuries, personal damage and disability, disfigurement, and other general damages.

Mallari's lawyer, Karen Koehler, says they haven't decided how much money they will seek in damages.

Gallion's lawyer didn't respond to messages seeking comment.