Fishermen find man's body in Stillaguamish River

ARLINGTON, Wash. – The body of an unidentified man has been recovered from the Stillaguamish River Wednesday evening.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says, two fishermen called 911 about 5:30 p.m. to report that they spotted a body in the water near 59th Ave NE and Dike Ave.

The fishermen waited with the body until local fire crews and the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife were able to make their way to them.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit will conduct a death investigation to determine if the death is suspicious.

Identification of the deceased, as well as cause and manner of death, will be confirmed by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner.