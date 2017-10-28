× Anti-Muslim Graffiti at Kent-Meridian High Sparks Extra Security

Kent, Washington—Anti-Muslim graffiti written in the bathroom of a local school has authorities on high alert. Now Kent-Meridian High School officials and local police are sending a warning to parents.

One message reads, “All Muslims dead on 10/10 #MAGA.” The other writings include derogatory terms and a Nazi swastika. That threat was found on Tuesday, but Kent Meridian administrators didn’t notify parents until they sent out a letter on Friday.

The threat promises action on 10/30 which is Monday. It also says #MAGA which is the Trump Administration’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.” Just after the presidential election, a spike in cases of anti-Muslim and anti-Jewish vandalism and rhetoric nationally and here in Western Washington.

The State Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) released a statement reading, ““This is not the first case reported to us of anti-Muslim vandalism at a school, college or university. The fear of being bullied at school has increased for Muslim students due to the negative effects of the presidential campaign and election,” said Civil Rights Director Jasmin Samy. “Our community must report any case of bullying, harassment or intimidation in schools so our learning environments can be a safe place for all students.”

Kent Police says it is taking this threat seriously. There will be extra security on campus on Monday to ensure the safety of all students and staff.