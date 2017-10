Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. -- Police were investigating a deadly crash Thursday morning just off of SR 9 in Lake Stevens.

Few details were immediately known, but police said just before 8:00 a.m. that the road would be closed for 2-3 hours during the investigation.

One person died and two others were injured.

Three cars were involved in the crash.

We are at the scene of a three car fatal collision. Roadway will be closed for 2-3 hours. Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved. pic.twitter.com/BWvD1WUzg8 — Lake Stevens Police (@LKS_POLICE) October 26, 2017

No further details were immediately known.

This is a developing story and will be updated.