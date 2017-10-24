× WSP trooper shot at multiple times in Yakima County, manhunt underway

GRANDVIEW, Wash. — A SWAT team is searching for two people after authorities say someone shot at a trooper several times in Grandview early Tuesday morning.

Bullet holes can be seen in the trooper’s windshield, but no one was injured, Washington State Patrol says.

The shooting happened at Forsell Road, which runs between state route 241 and Grandview in Yakima County.

