Woman’s body found along road near Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after a woman’s body was discovered along a road near Auburn.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office detectives say the woman was killed somewhere else and dumped at 24th St Ct E and 169th Ave in the Lakeland Hills area just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities are working to identify the victim, but it may take time because the suspects tried to light the woman’s body on fire.

The victim is in her late 20s to early 30s.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the woman’s cause of death.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for at least two suspected cars, but they did not provide make/model or usable video from the scene.

