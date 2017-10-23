× SeaTac man charged after police say he killed wife in front of his son and mother, then tried to kill himself

SEATAC, Wash. – A SeaTac man was charged Monday after police said he killed his estranged wife in front of his mother and son, then tried and failed to kill himself.

Samuel Stills was charged in King County Superior Court with first-degree murder and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court documents:

About four months ago, Shinelle Stills filed for divorce from Samuel Stills and she later moved out of their home.

On Friday, she was at the home to visit their 14-year-old son and care for her cat and dog. Samuel Stills’ mother was also at the home.

The couple began arguing about their divorce, and finally Samuel went into the bedroom, came out with a gun and shot his wife in the back as his mother watched. Police said he then shot her three more times after she fell to the ground, and the 14-year-old came out of his bedroom to see his dad standing over his mom with a gun in his hand.

Samuel Stills walked into a bedroom and shot himself under the chin, but survived.