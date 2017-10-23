Bicyclist sues King County after serious injury on trail

TACOMA, Wash. — A 67-year-old man has filed a lawsuit against King County following a bicycle crash that left him a quadriplegic.

The News Tribune reports that Carl Schwartz filed the lawsuit last week in Pierce County Superior Court.

Schwartz contends that a short metal post in the middle of the path used to keep out vehicles was improperly marked and Schwartz sustained the injury when he hit the post in March.

King County Department of Natural Resources and Parks spokesman Logan Harris says officials are investigating.

Harris says Schwartz was cycling alone on a straight stretch of trail near one of the posts in an area with no reported accident history.

The lawsuit contends the wet and overcast weather along with lightning made the single post in the trail inconspicuous.

Schwartz is seeking unspecified damages.