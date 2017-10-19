Mudslide crashes into Edmonds home; dozens evacuated after gas leak
EDMONDS, Wash. — At least 40 people were evacuated after a mudslide crashed into an Edmonds home causing a gas leak Thursday morning.
According to South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue, the slide happened at N Meadowdale Rd and 73rd Pl W.
Spokesperson Leslie Hynes the slide was about 50 feet by 100 feet. The slide also caused a gas leak.
Hynes said at least 40 people in 30 nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution between 72nd and 76th Pl W. Puget Sound Energy crews secured the gas line shortly before 7:00 a.m. They are going to make sure there are no additional leaks before residents are allowed to return home.
Emergency responders are at the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated. Watch Q13 News This Morning for updates.