Mudslide crashes into Edmonds home; dozens evacuated after gas leak

EDMONDS, Wash. — At least 40 people were evacuated after a mudslide crashed into an Edmonds home causing a gas leak Thursday morning.

According to South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue, the slide happened at N Meadowdale Rd and 73rd Pl W.

Spokesperson Leslie Hynes the slide was about 50 feet by 100 feet. The slide also caused a gas leak.

Hynes said at least 40 people in 30 nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution between 72nd and 76th Pl W. Puget Sound Energy crews secured the gas line shortly before 7:00 a.m. They are going to make sure there are no additional leaks before residents are allowed to return home.

Mudslide into house at N Meadowdale Rd. & 73rd. Natural gas line ruptured but has now been secured by PSE. 30 homes remain under evacuation. — South Snohomish Fire (@SouthSnoFire) October 19, 2017

Emergency responders are at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.