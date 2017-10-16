× Seattle Port Commission debate: Peter Steinbrueck and Preeti Shridhar

SEATTLE – This fall voters through King County will be deciding on three seats for Seattle Port Commission. Commissioners run two multi-billion enterprises, the Seaport along Seattle’s Waterfront, and SeaTac Airport. As a public entity the Port collects about $73 million in property taxes from the residents of King County.

Position #4 is an open seat and features two candidates with long histories of government experience. Peter Steinbrueck is a former 10-year member of the Seattle City Council. He current works as a public affairs consultant. Preeti Shridhar is an Administrator with the City of Renton. She previously worked on environmental issues for the City of Seattle.

The candidates recently sat down for a debate at Q13 News. It first aired on Sunday, Oct 15. Below are excepts from that exchange.

#1: The Port and the Environment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

#2: Second Regional Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

#3: Terminal 5 and Cruise Ships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

#4: Experience/Background

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

#5: Ethical Leadership