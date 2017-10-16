Police: 6-year-old mildly autistic boy missing in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. – Detectives and Search and Rescue personnel and volunteers are searching for a missing 6-year-old mildly autistic boy who went missing earlier Monday afternoon.

The search is focused around the 15700 block of 44th Avenue W, the sheriff’s office said.

David Pakko is mildly autistic and was last seen in his home around 2:30 p.m. Monday. He is 48″ tall, weighs 48 pounds and has dark blond hair and brown eyes.

David was last seen wearing green camouflage pajamas.

Anyone with information about David is asked to call 911 immediately.