Judge rules in favor of safe injection sites; blocks I-27 from getting on the ballot

SEATTLE – A King County judge on Monday ruled not to allow the safe injection issue to get on February’s ballot.

The ruling is a win for Seattle and King County leaders who have =fighting to create two safe injection sites.

Opponents of safe injection sites gathered tens of thousands of signatures qualifying I-27 to get on the ballot prior to the ruling.

But supporters of safe injection sites then petitioned the court to block I-27.

The heroin and opioid epidemic is affecting so many people including King County Council member Jeanne Kohl-Welles said.

“My young nephew at the age of 26 died a little over a year ago from an overdose not in this state he’s been in and out of treatment,” Kohl-Welles said.

She believes safe injection sites could save addicts from overdosing while protecting the public from used needles.

“What parent would want their child to go into a McDonald’s bathroom and find needles, step on them or pick them up,” Kohl-Welles said.

The idea is to have health officials monitor users but also encourage treatment on site.

“Any such site would open up in a hotspot where there are known addicts,” Kohl-Welles said.

Opponents say safe injection sites will worsen the epidemic.

“They are giving these addicts the ability to destroy themselves and hurt themselves further,” David Stockton said

Stockton works with recovering addicts at John Volken Academy, a local rehabilitation program.

He says money should be spent on rehabilitation centers not places to consume drugs.

“The culture of enablement I don’t think it’s working if you see the programs around Seattle this is one of those programs,” Stockton said.

“I don’t see it as enabling I see it as smart and we can’t get people into treatment if they are dead,” Kohl-Welles said.

Kohl-Welles says the safe injection sites will be a pilot program for 3 years. The locations have not been determined but one will be in Seattle and the other in the county.

Despite the judge’s ruling not to put I-27 on the ballot in February, supporters of I-27 says the fight is not over. Supporters of I-27 will most likely appeal the ruling.

“I don’t think it’s going to go away there are enough people who have a concern over this,” Stockton said.

Senator Mark Miloscia is one of them. He says in 2018 he will fight to pass legislation banning safe injections sites statewide.