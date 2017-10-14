× Huskies look to beat Sun Devils, move up in the rankings

SEATTLE — The fifth ranked Washington Huskies head to Tempe to face Arizona State as they try to improve to 7-0 overall.

In their last visit to Tempe, Quarterback Jake Browning was a freshman. The Huskies loss in 2015 after having a 17-0 lead in the second quarter. Washington has not won in Tempe since 2001.

Last year, the team hosted the Sun Devils in November and won 44-18. Washington heads into Saturday’s game as heavy favorites.

In the first six games, Washington has scored at least 30 points. Browning has thrown for 1466 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions.

“I don’t think we’ve had a good game where we’ve taken over and had really good rhythm,” said Browning. “Still putting the pieces together, get that going, but time is clicking away so we got to get it going.”

Defensively, UW is ranked third in the country in scoring defense at just over 10 points a game. Arizona State is coming off a bye week after a loss at Stanford.

Washington has a chance to move up in the rankings following a Clemson loss to Syracuse on Friday. Clemson is the number two ranked team in the Associated Press and Coaches poll.

Kickoff is set for Saturday at 7:45 P.M. on ESPN.