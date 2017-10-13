× West Seattle mom walking infant in stroller randomly attacked and stabbed repeatedly by homeless woman

WEST SEATTLE – Police say a homeless woman randomly stabbed a mother walking her infant son in a stroller in West Seattle.

The attack happened on Monday in broad daylight along 41st Ave SW.

During the terrifying attack the mom pushed the stroller away from her in an attempt to save her infant.

Court documents state, Kierra Ward, came up from behind and began slashing and stabbing at the victim with a large butcher knife.

The victim suffered cuts to her face, head and hand.

Q13 News spoke to a witness who did not want to be identified who says the victim ended up in her front yard.

“She had blood all over her face and kind of like her on hand she said call 911 I have a baby she said she was stabbed and she could see her bones through her hand,” one witness said.

Police say neighbors intervened during the attack. One man who was in the neighborhood putting himself in between the attacker and the mother telling the mother to run.

Another neighbor took the baby inside to safety.

The witness says the incident may be isolated for her neighborhood but she feels it highlights the growing homeless crisis across Seattle as well as the lack of resources for the mentally ill.

Several neighbors say they have seen Ward sleeping on benches in Hiawatha Park prior to the attack.

Ward was arrested after considerable dialogue with police.

She has been charged with first degree assault and she will be arraigned October 26.