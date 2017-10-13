Man, woman arrested in case where Seattle police officers opened fire on fleeing car

SEATTLE — A 20-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman were arrested Friday in connection with the incident in Eastlake where two Seattle police officers opened fire on a fleeing car.

The police department has opened an internal criminal investigation into the actions of the two officers.

No other details about the arrests Friday were released.

In the incident, officers were called to the 2200 block of Yale Avenue East last Sunday for a report of “suspicious activity” possibly involving a weapon, the police department said. When officers arrived, they found suspects sitting in a black Subaru Impreza.

“As officers approached the car, the suspects attempted to strike the officers with the vehicle,” SPD said in a news release shortly after the incident. “Officers opened fire … the suspects fled the area and have not been located. No officers were injured.”

