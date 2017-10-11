11-year-old Seattle boy cast to play Ralphie in live ‘Christmas Story’ musical

SEATTLE – Oh, fudge!

An 11-year-old boy from Seattle was cast to play the role of Ralphie Parker in FOX’s live musical version of “A Christmas Story” that will air in December.

A video released by FOX shows Walken receiving the news that he would, in fact, get to shoot his eye out on national television.

“If I got this role, it would be the greatest, most awesome Christmas present I’ve ever gotten in my life,” Walken said.

Also starring in the musical, which will air at 7 p.m. on Dec. 17 on Q13 FOX, will be Maya Rudolph and Matthew Broderick.