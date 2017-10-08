× In wake of Vegas shooting, Seahawks decide ‘today wasn’t the day to sit down’

LOS ANGELES – The Seattle Seahawks put their protest on hold Sunday in honor of the victims of last week’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

“Today wasn’t the day to sit down,” defensive end Frank Clark told Q13 News after the game.

Frank Clark said DL stood today because they wanted to pay their respect to what happened last week in #LasVegas #seahawks — Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) October 9, 2017

Members of the Seahawks have protested racial inequality in some form during the national anthem for every game dating back to the beginning of the preseason. Last week, nine players sat during the anthem, and the week before that, the whole team stayed in the locker room as the anthem played.

On Sunday, some players of the defensive line were sitting until a moment of silence was held for the shooting victims. The anthem then played, and the players remained standing.