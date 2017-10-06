Green Beret from Western Washington among 3 killed in attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Department of Defense confirmed Friday that one of three US Army Special Forces Green Berets killed earlier this week in Niger is from Western Washington.

The men were killed Oct. 4 when their group took enemy fire while on patrol in the African nation.

All soldiers were assigned to 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), Fort Bragg, North Carolina:

Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 35, of Puyallup, Washington

Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro, Ohio

Staff Sgt. Dustin M. Wright, 29, of Lyons, Georgia

The Defense Department is still investigating the incident -- and we're working to learn more about those Green Berets.