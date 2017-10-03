Have questions for our experts?
We know this is a very complicated topic that brings up all sorts of questions, comments, and overall feedback. That’s why three local fertility experts have offered to answer your questions LIVE on the Q13 FOX News Facebook page. Join the conversation live, or submit your questions ahead of time by emailing them to Kaci@Q13FOX.com.
Join the conversation LIVE in these upcoming Facebook sessions:
- Monday, October 9th at 12:15: Reproductive Endocrinologist, Dr. Lora Shahine of Pacific NW Fertility.
Focus: Questions about coping with infertility, pregnancy loss and miscarriage, fertility treatments, and more.
- Wednesday, October 11th at 11:15: Acupuncturist and Chinese medicine practitioner, Stephanie Gianarelli of Acupuncture Northwest and Associates
Focus: Questions about the eastern medicine approach to fertility, fertility treatments, and more.
- Thursday, October 19th at 3:15pm: OBGYN, Dr. Sarah Prager, UW Medicine.
Focus: Questions on what conversations to have with your regular doctor concerning fertility, women’s health, and more in your 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s. Questions on managing pregnancy after infertility and/or pregnancy loss, and more.