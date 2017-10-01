Thomas Rawls a healthy scratch for Seahawks’ game against Colts

SEATTLE – The ascendency of Chris Carson continued Sunday, as running back Thomas Rawls was a healthy scratch for the Seattle Seahawks’ game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Rawls was the lone surprise when the Seahawks released their inactive list before the game. He has just five carries for four yards this season.

The Seahawks have seemed increasingly inclined to give rookie Carson the bulk of the carries, as he’s picked up 166 yards on 37 carries through three games. His best outing came against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, when he had 20 carries for 93 yards.

Also on the inactive list were running back C.J. Prosise; cornerback Neiko Thorpe; safety Tedric Thompson; guard Mark Glowinski; guard Jordan Roos; and tackle Isaiah Battle.

Doug Baldwin, who’s been battling a groin injury he suffered last Sunday, was on the active list.