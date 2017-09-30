Swat situation ends after man is shot by SPD officer

SEATTLE — On Friday night Seattle Police said they received calls around 9:30 p.m. about an armed barricaded man in residence near the intersection of Fremont Avenue North and North 115th Street.

Police and SWAT Team officials said they tried to establish dialogue with the 66-year-old suspect.

Early Saturday morning, at about 4:30 a.m., police said the suspect fired shots at law enforcement. An SPD Officer returned fire, striking the suspect.

Police said the man was hit in the lower half of his body. The suspect then went back into the residence and refused to come out. An hour later the suspect surrendered peacefully.

He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. No officers were hurt.

The officer who fired his weapon will be placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating.