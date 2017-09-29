× Carroll says Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin ‘looks good,’ but will be a game time decision

SEATTLE — Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin is doing all he can to recover from a groin injury and play Sunday, coach Pete Carroll says.

Baldwin ran a bit in practice Friday. He hurt his groin last week against the Tennessee Titans, Carroll said, and has sat out practice most of the week.

“He looked good today and he’s got a very good chance,” Carroll said.

Baldwin caught 10 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown prior to exiting Sunday’s game with an injury.

Running back C.J. Prosise has a “significant” ankle injury, and is doubtful to play this weekend.

In the final press conference prior to the game, Carroll also mentioned he is not sure how or if the team will protest prior to the national anthem.

The Seahawks (1-2) take on the Indianapolis Colts (1-2) Sunday at CenturyLink Field.

