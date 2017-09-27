Man arrested in assault of homeless person in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — An Everett man is hospitalized with a brain injury and another man is in jail in connection with his assault.

Everett Police Sgt. Maryjane Hacker says the 47-year-old victim was found unconscious on the ground late Monday on the 3600 block of Smith Avenue in Everett.

Police believe he was kicked in the head. They’ve arrested a 41-year-old suspect who was booked into Snohomish County Jail for investigation of first-degree assault.

Hacker said Wednesday morning that the victim remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

Both the victim and suspect are believed to be homeless.

Hacker says the suspect did not admit to hurting the victim. He told police he touched the man’s head with his ankle.

Police say video cameras set up by a nearby business captured footage of the victim collapsing but not of the assault.