Viral post vents common frustration among drivers: ‘PLEASE stop giving up the right-of-way’

If you’ve driven for any time at all, you’ve probably experienced this.

You’re driving down the road when all of a sudden a car slams on its brakes in front of you to let someone who does NOT have the right-of-way cross in front.

You might have yelled, blasted the horn or flashed a certain hand gesture out of frustration.

This happened to a Reddit user who said they nearly got into a crash when a driver in front of them went from 45 mph to a dead stop in just a second.

The viral post appeared on the Seattle subreddit Tuesday morning and quickly shot to the most popular spot. User Amrokmfc explains what happened on a Lynnwood, Washington road:

“Almost got into an accident this morning because someone decided to come to a complete stop on a street that had no Stop sign or Yield sign. 45 miles an hour to a complete stop in 1 second so that he could let a bus, which was waiting at a Stop sign, pull out and turn left into the on-coming lane. Unexpected idiocy like this is what causes accidents. Follow the rules of the road. You’re not being rude by retaining the right-of-way, your being predictable which is what everyone else on the road wants.”

It’s true. Here’s the Washington State RCW. (We know you were dying to read legislative code today!)

RCW 46.61.180

Vehicle approaching intersection.

(1) When two vehicles approach or enter an intersection from different highways at approximately the same time, the driver of the vehicle on the left shall yield the right-of-way to the vehicle on the right. RCW 46.61.185

Vehicle turning left.

The driver of a vehicle intending to turn to the left within an intersection or into an alley, private road, or driveway shall yield the right-of-way to any vehicle approaching from the opposite direction which is within the intersection or so close thereto as to constitute an immediate hazard. RCW 46.61.190

Vehicle entering stop or yield intersection.

(1) Preferential right-of-way may be indicated by stop signs or yield signs as authorized in RCW 47.36.110.

(2) Except when directed to proceed by a duly authorized flagger, or a police officer, or a firefighter vested by law with authority to direct, control, or regulate traffic, every driver of a vehicle approaching a stop sign shall stop at a clearly marked stop line, but if none, before entering a marked crosswalk on the near side of the intersection or, if none, then at the point nearest the intersecting roadway where the driver has a view of approaching traffic on the intersecting roadway before entering the roadway, and after having stopped shall yield the right-of-way to any vehicle in the intersection or approaching on another roadway so closely as to constitute an immediate hazard during the time when such driver is moving across or within the intersection or junction of roadways.

(3) The driver of a vehicle approaching a yield sign shall in obedience to such sign slow down to a speed reasonable for the existing conditions and if required for safety to stop, shall stop at a clearly marked stop line, but if none, before entering a marked crosswalk on the near side of the intersection or if none, then at the point nearest the intersecting roadway where the driver has a view of approaching traffic on the intersecting roadway before entering the roadway, and then after slowing or stopping, the driver shall yield the right-of-way to any vehicle in the intersection or approaching on another roadway so closely as to constitute an immediate hazard during the time such driver is moving across or within the intersection or junction of roadways: PROVIDED, That if such a driver is involved in a collision with a vehicle in the intersection or junction of roadways, after driving past a yield sign without stopping, such collision shall be deemed prima facie evidence of the driver’s failure to yield right-of-way.

Other Reddit users began venting their frustrations about the rules of the road, including:

Failing to zipper merge properly

Giving special treatment to bikes

Cars stopping for pedestrians who are jaywalking

Failing to stop for pedestrian who have the right-of-way

Camping in the left lane

Rideshare cars waiting to pick up/drop off passengers in traffic

What’s your biggest traffic frustration?