She beat cancer at 2 and again at 15 — and just fulfilled her dream of becoming pediatric nurse

ATLANTA — A Georgia woman who beat cancer twice is now living her dream as a pediatric nurse at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta — the same hospital where she received treatment as a child.

Montana Brown, 24, was first diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of childhood cancer, when she was only 17 months old, according to the Times Enterprise. Brown was treated at CHOA for a year before she was released.

Brown relapsed at the end of her freshman year of high school and required another year of treatment before she was considered off-therapy.

On Sunday, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta shared Brown’s story in a Facebook post:

“As a child, Montana beat cancer—twice. First at age 2 and then again at 15. Along the way, she dreamed of growing up to become a pediatric nurse. This week, notably during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Montana fulfilled that dream by joining our nursing team!”

Brown’s first day was on Sept. 18. After she completed her first shift, she shared a message on Facebook: