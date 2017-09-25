Another young Puget Sound orca dies of starvation

SEATTLE — A two-and-a-half-year-old male orca born in the so-called Baby Boom of 2015 died last week, researchers say.

The Washington state-based Center for Whale Research says J52 (aka Sonic) was last spotted with his mother near the Strait of Juan de Fuca on September 15, 2017. A photo taken that day shows J52 with a condition called “peanut-head” and it’s associated with impending death.

Four days later when the J pod swam into Puget Sound J52 was not with the group, the center says.

Researchers say J52 likely died from malnutrition.

His obligatory nursing ended more than a year ago, and his life was dependent upon salmon that have become in short supply this summer, the center says.

Three of the six whales born in the J pod during the Baby Boom, which began in December 2014, have now died; and, two mothers (J14, J28) and a great-grandmother (J2) in the pod have also died.No southern resident killer whales from any of the pods have been born alive and survived thus far in 2017 – the baby boom is over. This population cannot survive without food year-round – individuals metabolize their toxic blubber and body fats when they do not get enough to eat to sustain their bodies and their babies.

Researchers with the center say no southern resident killer whales from any of the pods have been born alive and survived in 2017, declaring the baby boom over.