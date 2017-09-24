Seahawks fans from military families share mixed thoughts on team staying in locker room

DES MOINES – Sunday football packs the All-Star Sports Bar in Des Moines with Seahawks fans.

“I love the Seahawks I support them, but it makes me have a different view on them now,” said Gail Diamond, who is a regular at the bar and comes from a military family.

“My grandfather did WWI, my uncle did WWII, my dad did the Korean war, my nephew served in Afghanistan, and Saudi Arabia, he’s still in service,” she said.

Diamond says the Seahawks’ choice to stay in the locker room during the national anthem disrespects the country and is a slap in the face for families like hers.

“It makes me not want to be an American citizen, for that purpose,” she said then clarifying, “I love America, I want to be an American citizen, I’m so ashamed how people react to certain things. I know people have the right to do whatever they want but you know what, there comes a time what’s right is right, what’s wrong is wrong, and that’s just wrong,” said Diamond.

Across the bar, Peter Jenkins says the team’s actions are exactly what his father, who served in the air force fought for.

“I don’t think it’s disrespectful to do what you believe in. If you think it’s disrespectful then read the constitution again, know the history of this country and why it’s okay for us to say what we want and how we feel because we have the quote unquote freedom to do that,” said Jenkins.

A few tables away, Shannon Silkman says he has no problem with the Seahawks staying in the locker room. He says he much prefers that than seeing players protest on the field.

“Stay in the locker room, fine by me, but don’t take a knee, don’t sit down, don’t do anything like that. You don’t want to be here, leave,” said Silkman.

On social media, the response is much more extreme. Jeff McHugh burned his Seahawks polo, and says he's boycotting the NFL and refusing to ever purchase team merchandise again because he stands with the men and women who serve our country and honor the American flag.

Back at the bar, the mixed opinions are shared at tables during commercial breaks.

“I don't think it's American at all, if you're going do that, don't play in America,” said one Seahawks fan.

"Just let a football game be a football game and political stuff be political stuff,” said another fan.

"It makes me a little upset, but I'm not going to boycott,” said Diamond.

The opinions may be varied but people agree that it’s not going to change the culture of Sundays at sports bars during football season.

“It’s America, it’s football, we still come together no matter what,” said Jenkins.