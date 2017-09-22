2 Seattle cops reprimanded for handling of rape allegation

SEATTLE — Two Seattle police officers have been reprimanded for improperly classifying a police report as a “disturbance” after a former sheriff’s deputy alleged that she had been raped by King County Sheriff John Urquhart years earlier.

Our news partner The Seattle Times reported Thursday that along with written reprimands, Officers Christopher Couet and Jamison Maehler were ordered to receive training in using appropriate professional discretion when dealing with the public.

The police department’s Office of Police Accountability recommended the discipline and training following an internal investigation.

The officers have since grieved the discipline.

The case stems from a 911 call in November, when the woman asked to make a report that Urquhart allegedly sexually assaulted her after a night of drinking in 2002.

Urquhart has vociferously denied that he raped or had consensual sex with his accuser, whom he supervised 15 years ago.