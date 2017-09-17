McDonald’s manager stabs man after group attack in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Wash. — An altercation between a group of customers and a McDonald’s manager sent one man to the hospital with a stab wound to the chest, police said Sunday.

The incident happened about 2:30 p.m., at the McDonald’s at 22644 Pacific Hwy S.

Des Moines police say at least five people attacked the restaurant manager after he had asked them to leave and they refused.

During the fight, police say the manager grabbed a small knife and stabbed one of the attackers in the chest.

That person was taken to Harborview Medical Center. The extent of his injuries is not known at this time.

The McDonald’s manager suffered minor injuries but is expected to be OK, according to police.

Everyone remained on the scene and cooperated with officers.

We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.