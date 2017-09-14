Port of Seattle leases vacant Interbay lot for tiny house homeless encampment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A new homeless encampment near the Magnolia Bridge is set to open in November.

The Port of Seattle is leasing their land at 1601 15th Avenue W, to the City of Seattle so Tent City 5 and SHARE's Interbay Encampment can move there.

Tent City 5's two years stay at their existing Interbay site is up in November.

On Thursday, Q13 News reporter John Hopperstad saw several tiny houses being built in the empty lot. Up to 35 tiny homes will be located at the site.

