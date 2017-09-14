Montana schools remain closed after threats made by text, email

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — More than 30 schools across northwestern Montana’s Flathead County will be closed Friday after several texted and emailed threats led to the cancellation of classes Thursday.

Sheriff Chuck Curry says the initial threat was sent to Columbia Falls on Wednesday, and other schools received similar threats.

Curry says investigators are interviewing some “persons of interest” and following up on what he called “electronically stored information.” He added that investigators have made progress, but he declined to release any details about the threats.

The FBI along with law enforcement officers from Flathead County and the city of Columbia Falls are investigating.

Flathead Valley Community College also has canceled Friday classes.