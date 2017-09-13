Bret Farrar, Lakewood police chief when 4 officers were killed, dies of cancer

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – Bret Farrar, the former Lakewood police chief who was perhaps best known for his leadership in the days after four Lakewood police officers were murdered, died Wednesday morning after a battle with cancer.

“As much as Bret meant to the Police Department and the City of Lakewood it pales in comparison to what he meant to his family,” said Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro. “They were extremely close and I can’t imagine the loss they are feeling.”

Farrar played a key role in the formation of the Lakewood police department, and served as chief from 2008 until he retired following his first bladder-cancer diagnosis in 2015. His wife was diagnosed with breast cancer around the same time, and both went into remission.

Farrar’s, however, reappeared.

Farrar was chief in 2009, when Maurice Clemmons entered a coffee shop in Parkland and murdered officers Mark Renninger, Ronald Owens, Tina Griswold and Greg Richards.

Renninger’s widow, Kim, posted a tribute on Facebook on Wednesday.

“He was the perfect man during the worst of times,” she wrote. “He might of been Mark’s boss but he was much more than that. I’ll miss my friend.”

Q13 News anchor David Rose said he considered Farrar a friend and mentor.

“The Chief, as I always called him, started the Fallen Officer’s Food Drive for the Emergency Food Network in 2010 to thank the community for all the support they showed his department,” Rose said. “He was out there in front of the Lakewood PD every Nov. 29, rain or shine or cold, collecting food to feed the hungry.”

Farrar also served with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

“Bret’s commitment to the community went above and beyond his role as Police Chief,” Lakewood City Manager John Caulfield said. “He cared about our community as demonstrated by his commitment to countless charities and service groups in Lakewood.”