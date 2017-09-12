Hospital visit gone wrong: 19-year-old shot by friend in Everett in apparent accident, police say

EVERETT, Wash. — A 19-year-old was shot in the back, apparently accidentally, by one of his two friends after the three teenagers showed up to visit a shooting victim at Providence Regional Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The 19-year-old was in good condition, police said.

Sgt. Maryjane Hacker said, "The three involved in today's shooting know each other and they came together to the hospital" to visit another friend -- a victim of a shooting on West Casino Road on Monday night.

"They were here to visit their friend, they ended up back at their vehicle" in the parking lot across from the hospital, Hacker said. While in the vehicle, a gun discharged, striking the 19-year-old in the back, she said.

He was then taken into the hospital, too.

"It appears the shooting was accidental," Hacker said.

The other two friends were aged 16 and 17, Hacker said, and they were detained for an investigation.