School district says South Kitsap HS is not a fire hazard as students speak out about overcrowding

PORT ORCHARD – There is a movement on social media bringing attention to a Port Orchard high school.

Students at South Kitsap High School say they feel like sardines, crammed and overcrowded at school.

The district has been adding 9th graders to South Kitsap High making the school a tradition 4 year program. This means hundreds more are now attending the school compared to just last year.

Students telling Q13 News they are late getting to classes because the hallways are so packed and it’s a struggle to get lunch in because the lines are so long.

Students are snapping pictures and video that shows a sea of students from wall to wall in the hallways

“Hallways and staircases coming to complete stops, it’s really concerning,” junior Hayley Campbell said.

Campbell created a Facebook page to reveal the growing pains at the school.

“It’s insane,” Campbell said.

Now that all the freshmen have been moved over the high school has more than 600 students more than last year.

“Freshmen do need to be at the high school because they are high schoolers they need their options and their credits,” Campbell said.

But Campbell says more needs to be done to alleviate the overcrowding.

On Monday the school district says the situation is less than ideal with 2,800 students.

“Ideally I think we should have two high schools,” Assistant Superintendent Jay Villars said.

But Villars would not call the school overcrowded.

“There is not for the capacity of our school we have overcrowding in our elementary,” Villars said.

Villars says it meets capacity because of how big the school is.

“Always has the perception that it’s overcrowded and big and it’s a myth in our community,” Villars said.

The district also promises that the students are safe saying they can all evacuate safely in case of an emergency.

They say the 350,000 square foot school has a fire capacity of 17,500 people.

“There is not a fire hazard right now we’ve been assured by the fire department,” Villars said.

But former teacher Andrew Stebor says the fire capacity seems too high. He’s experienced the packed school himself and worries for the future.

“Long term solution is to get a new bond,” Stebor said.

Stebor says no one is to blame for the current situation. But he’s hoping the community will step up and approve a bond so they can build another high school.

In the meantime Campbell says students need more time to get from class to class.

“I am just hoping we can get two minutes longer on our passing periods,” Campbell said.

As for the bond, voters rejected the measure in February and April 2016, and then again in February 2017. A bond requires a 60% supermajority for approval.