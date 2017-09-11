× Nordstrom is opening concept store that has no inventory

SEATTLE — Nordstrom is opening up a store that doesn’t have any inventory.

The luxury department store chain says its Nordstrom Local concept store will open in Los Angeles next month.

The Seattle-based company says the store will be staffed with personal stylists who can order merchandise for customers. Nordstrom says customers can also buy online inside the store or pick up online orders the same day. The store will offer tailoring and manicure services.

The store is just 3,000 square feet. That compares to the average 140,000-square-foot size of a full Nordstrom store.

Nordstrom senior vice president Shea Jensen says the store will allow the company to offer its “best services in a convenient location.”