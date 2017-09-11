× Bikini baristas sue Everett over new dress code ordinance

EVERETT, Wash. — A group of baristas who wear bikinis at work have sued a Washington state city, saying two recently passed ordinances banning bare skin violate their rights to free expression and privacy.

Our news partner The Seattle Times reports the suit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, says the ordinances passed by the Everett City Council deny bikini-stand employees the ability to communicate through swimwear, infringe on their right to privacy and deny them due process.

The plaintiffs argue in the suit that their right to privacy is violated when officers inspect them to ensure that they are following the rules.

The ordinances require the workers to wear a minimum of tank tops and shorts. It specifically requires employees at “quick service” restaurants, which also include fast food and food trucks, to adhere to the dress code.