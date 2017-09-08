Washington state couple married 75 years shares names with hurricanes

Harvey and Irma. Who knew? Certainly not Harvey and Irma Schluter of Washington state.

Married 75 years now, they’re wondering how it came to be that two major hurricanes bearing their names are poised to strike the U.S. back-to-back.

The New York Times reports 104-year-old Harvey married 92-year-old Irma in 1942.

“I don’t know how they’ve done that, to have a Harvey and Irma,” Mrs. Schluter told the Times. “I don’t know how that worked out.”

Irma and Harvey Schluter live in Spokane. We profiled them a few months ago:https://t.co/inrPzTcl7s — Chad Sokol (@SRchadsokol) September 7, 2017

There have been a few storms named Harvey since then, but none followed by an Irma.

And this is likely the last time a Harvey and Irma swirl through the Atlantic. The World Meteorological Organization alternates men’s and women’s names in alphabetical order for Atlantic storms. But since these two have caused widespread damage, they are almost certain to be retired.

How did they stay together for 75 years?

“It’s not hard,” Irma told The Spokesman-Review. “Not at all.”