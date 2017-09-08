Angel Hinojosa: Violent gang member, convicted drive-by shooter — wanted in Tri-Cities

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —
Helping his gang buddies shoot up a house full of people is what Angel Hinojosa got busted for in the Tri-Cities.
Now, ‘Peewee’ as he’s known on the street, is wanted after breaking probation on his drive-by shooting conviction.
Department of Corrections officers say Angel was the driver and the victim they were aiming for was a rival gang member.
He got busted for drive-by shooting in 2009 as well — when he was just a juvenile.
His rap sheet also includes convictions for:
- Assault
- Hit and run
- Car prowling
- Theft
- Drugs
- Illegally having a gun
If you know where he’s hiding, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.