Angel Hinojosa: Violent gang member, convicted drive-by shooter — wanted in Tri-Cities

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

Helping his gang buddies shoot up a house full of people is what Angel Hinojosa got busted for in the Tri-Cities.

Now, ‘Peewee’ as he’s known on the street, is wanted after breaking probation on his drive-by shooting conviction.

Department of Corrections officers say Angel was the driver and the victim they were aiming for was a rival gang member.

He got busted for drive-by shooting in 2009 as well — when he was just a juvenile.

His rap sheet also includes convictions for:

Assault

Hit and run

Car prowling

Theft

Drugs

Illegally having a gun

If you know where he’s hiding, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.