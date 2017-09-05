× Police: Man stabbed along West Seattle greenbelt

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed along a West Seattle greenbelt.

According to Seattle police, a man in his 20s walked out of the woods around 9:15 a.m. and collapsed on a sidewalk near 6th Ave SW & SW Cambridge St.

The man said he had been stabbed and asked someone nearby to call 911.

Medics were called to treat the victim while officers searched the area for evidence. A suspect had not been located as of Tuesday morning.