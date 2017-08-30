Walter Kelley: This could be the hottest Labor Day on record in Seattle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Did you enjoy the slight mist this morning?

Q13 News Meteorologist M.J. McDermott we’ll enjoy a mid-week cool down Wednesday and Thursday. Morning clouds with some afternoon clearing and highs in the mid 70s. There is even the chance for a little rain/drizzle/mist on the coast today.

Air quality is GOOD this morning in Western Washington thanks to the onshore flow.

Jolly Mt. Fire still burns, but with onshore flow, air quality in W. WA. is GOOD! Except for North Bend. Unhealthy air in E. WA. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/OoDECpmWGd — M.J. McDermott (@MJMCDERMOTT) August 30, 2017

Central and Eastern Washington still suffering unhealthy air quality due to the Jolly Mountain Fire near Cle Elum.

Records being SMASHED

If we hit 70 today (which we are forecast to do), we will hit day 63 of the streak of days at 70 or above. That will break the previous record of 62 days set in 2015.

If we have no more measurable rainfall today and tomorrow (which is the forecast) we will finish August with 0.02 inches of rain, and 2017 will be the driest July-and-August combined for SeaTac Airport. The previous record was 0.03 inches, set back in 1967.

We are on track to be the 2nd warmest August on record with an average temp for the month (this includes overnight lows) a little above 70 degrees. The warmest August ever was in 1967. This will also be the 3rd warmest month of all time! The warmest month ever was July 2015.

Labor Day Weekend

Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says the holiday weekend will probably be the hottest ever recorded.

"Practice water safety, fire safety and HYDRATE."

Pure sun returns for the big holiday weekend and we’ll warm up again. 80 on Friday, mid-to-upper 80s for Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day itself.

NEXT: Holiday weekend hot, dry weather raises risk for wildfire