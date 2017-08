Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORTING, Wash. -- Firefighters are monitoring a brush fire they say is burning close to homes in Orting.

The fire is in a wooded area. Crews say they had to evacuate a few homes overnight because the flames could spread quickly.

Those people were allowed back into their homes as crews worked to contain the fire.

The fire was only a few acres as of Wednesday morning, but there was concern that the fire could grow.

Can still see glow behind Orting home. Brush fire NOT out and NOT contained, though moving slow, neighbors allowed back in homes #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/wdHjoj9heO — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) August 30, 2017