WSU student arrested in connection with bomb threats at dorm

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Police at Washington State University have arrested a student in connection with a series of bomb threats recently made against Stimson Hall.

Campus police arrested 18-year-old Jose Andres Tecuatl on three counts of threatening to bomb and three counts of felony harassment. The sophomore was arrested without incident Monday night in Stimson Hall.

Tecuatl worked as a resident advisor at the dormitory.

During the course of the investigation, officers searched a computer in the student’s room and found evidence connecting him to the threats.

Police say there is no evidence that Tecuatl had the ability to carry out his alleged threats.