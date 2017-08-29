× Woman, man charged in stabbing death at Aurora Avenue motel

SEATTLE (AP) — A woman and man have been charged with murder in the stabbing death of a 48-year-old man in a Seattle motel room.

The Seattle Times reported Tuesday (https://goo.gl/C3xj76 ) that Luci Lucarelli and Elder Carceres are being held on $2 million bail each in the death of Jonathan Finney.

Charging papers say Finney paid his rent Aug. 18 at the Emerald Motel on Aurora Avenue North and told the manager he was going to take a nap.

Prosecutors say witnesses and video-surveillance footage show Lucarelli and Carceres arrived at his room in the afternoon.

The charges say Carceres left the room 19 minutes later wearing different clothing and that Lucarelli was inside for another 30 minutes before leaving.

Prosecutors say cash and a large amount of methamphetamines was stolen from his room.

It wasn’t clear if either suspect had an attorney yet.