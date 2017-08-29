× Police arrest man accused of having threatened King County sheriff, aide with raised scissors

SEATTLE — Police tracked down and arrested a man who they say held a pair of scissors over his head and shouted a profanity as he approached King County Sheriff John Urquhart and his chief of staff outside the King County Courthouse Tuesday.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Cindi West said the incident occurred at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The man came at Urquhart and his chief of staff, Chris Barringer, with raised scissors and got to within three feet of them, West said. At that point, Barringer pulled his weapon, causing the man with scissors to back off while they called 911. The man then fled on a bicycle that had at least one flat tire, West said.

Seattle police then caught up to the suspect on the west side of CenturyLink Field.

The man, who police said is homeless and has mental problems, was believed to have been booked into the King County Jail for investigation of second-degree assault, West said.