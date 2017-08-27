Video shows man being dragged down Kent street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Wash. -- A possible attempted carjacking in Kent, Washington sent a man to the hospital Friday afternoon.

A video captured the incident.

It shows a man holding on to the driver's side door of an SUV and being dragged down a road.

When the driver stops, the man stands up and continues to pull on the handle, prompting the driver start driving again.

A Kent police spokesperson said they are still investigating exactly what happened, but it is possible the man who was being dragged may have been trying to steal the SUV, but the driver took off and dragged him down the road.

The man was taken to the hospital. The severity of his injuries is unknown.

The case is under investigation.