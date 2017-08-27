How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief
Dog spotted roaming Texas neighborhood carrying entire bag of dog food after Hurricane Harvey

SINTON, Texas – A photo of a dog in Texas carrying an entire bag of dog food following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey is beginning to go viral.

Weather.com reported that the golden retriever named Otis and was roaming around a Sinton, Texas neighborhood after his owner let him outside.

Neighbor Tiele Dockens posted the photo of the dog to Facebook on Saturday. So far it’s been shared 31,000 times.

Dockens said Otis was headed toward his home when the photo was taken. Otis’ owner said his dog made it back.

Hurricane Harvey drenched southeastern Texas and Houston over the weekend.

