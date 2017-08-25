Violent street robbers: Help ID suspect who beat, robbed woman walking home from dinner

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Take a look at the images from cell phone video.

Seattle police say the two suspects seen on it attacked, beat and robbed a woman in Capitol Hill.

The victim was walking home from dinner when they jumped her on Boylston Ave. She didn’t hear them come up from behind her, because she’s deaf in her right ear after having surgery for a tumor near her brain.

“All of a sudden, two guys came from behind me and grabbed me and pushed me, kind of threw me to the sidewalk and hit me in the face and in the stomach and they took my watch and phone. I’m 115 pounds. I’m not a really large individual so it wouldn’t have taken two guys to wrestle me to the ground and hit me over and over. I would have just given them whatever.”

Several witnesses heard her screaming and one of them followed the two suspects. He was able to get cell phone video of the men who attacked her and their vehicle. Detectives used the license plate to track down the car and the driver who was arrested, but they have no idea who the other two suspects are and that's where you come in. “As you look at the video you will see someone in a yellow sweatshirt and you'll see someone dressed in red. It's unclear whether it's a sweatshirt, or just a red pullover but these two suspects have not been identified and we need to know who they are, so take a good look at the vehicle. Disregard the vehicle because we've already recovered it. We just need to know who these two guys are, because they are the two who assaulted the female victim,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “But come on, I mean this makes us sick. It ought to make you sick and it ought to make you pay attention to the video because she's already been traumatized by brain surgery. Why does an assault like this have to take place? Makes no sense."

The victim says she is grateful to everyone who came up and helped her after she was beaten and she is staying positive, but is worried about who else these two guys are going to attack.

If you recognize either of them, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Just call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS, or use the P3 Tips App on your phone.

It is guaranteed to be anonymous.