Kent police: Woman stabbed to death, man in custody

KENT, Wash. — Police say a man stabbed a 51-year-old woman to death outside a home in the Seattle suburb of Kent.

Kent police say several people called 911 Wednesday afternoon to report the attack and that a man was walking down the street with a knife.

Kent police Cmdr. Jarod Kasner says a woman was found at the scene with critical stab wounds. Kasner says the woman died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Police say a 54-year-old man with blood on his clothes and a knife was taken into custody.

Police believe no other suspects are at large.