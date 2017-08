× Crews battling fire at commercial building in Lake Stevens

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Crews were battling a fire at a Lake Stevens business Thursday morning.

Flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the roof in the 500 block of 91st Ave NE.

Multiple fire departments were called to the scene.

Authorities asked people to avoid the area while they put out the fire. It’s unclear what may have caused the fire.