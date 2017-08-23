Man fatally stabs 51-year-old woman in Kent during apparent domestic fight, police say

KENT, Wash. — A 54-year-old man fatally stabbed a 51-year-old woman multiple times with a large knife on S. 207th Place in Kent during an apparent domestic dispute Wednesday afternoon, police said.

“The male then walked down the street, still carrying the knife, before being confronted by the police and taken into custody without any further incident,” Kent police said in a news release.

Police are investigating the stabbing, which took place in the 9500 block of S. 207th Place.

No other details were released.